Intercontinental Exchange introduces term SOFR reference rates

Mar. 16, 2022 9:21 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

stock market screen numbers - finance + currency data

bunhill/E+ via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on Wednesday launched ICE terms Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") reference rates as a benchmark for use in financial instruments.
  • ICE term SOFR is designed to measure expected SOFR rates over one, three, six and one-year tenor periods. The rates are based on a waterfall methodology, which uses input data for specified SOFR-linked interest rate derivative products, as well as dealer-to-client prices and volumes for SOFR-linked interest rate swaps.
  • Moreover, “ICE Term SOFR is designed to help businesses, borrowers and lenders who value having forward-looking term rates in order to provide certainty when calculating their interest expenses and other contractual payments in advance,” said Tim Bowler, president of ICE Benchmark Administration.
  • The move came after ICE launched U.S. dollar SOFR Swap Rate as a benchmark.
