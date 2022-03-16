Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) says it has established a carbon capture and sequestration strategic alliance with Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to provide technical evaluation and assurance services for CCS subsurface analysis.

The company says its technical alliance with Core Labs includes stratigraphic evaluation wells, reservoir core sampling, geological assessment and rock and fluid sample analysis, as well as a framework for future collaboration around transparent carbon dioxide stream monitoring and verification.

Talos also says its venture with Carbonvert executed definitive lease documentation with the Texas General Land Office, formalizing its CCS site near the Beaumont and Port Arthur industrial corridor in Texas.

Talos Energy was trading at significant discount to NAV even before oil spiked above $100, and the discount is much bigger now, The Energy Realist writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.