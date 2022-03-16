US Foods is said to interview potential board candidates amid activist push
Mar. 16, 2022 9:22 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)SYYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) is said to be interviewing possible candidates for its board as it works to fend off a proxy battle with activist fund Sachem Head.
- The food distributor has a list of potential directors and has been contacting the individuals, according to a Reuters report. It wasn't clear how many board candidates US Foods may be considering.
- The report comes after Sachem Head last month confirmed that it planned to to nominate seven directors to US Foods as is tries to gain control of the food distributors' board. Sachem Head disclosed it owned about 8.7% of the outstanding common stock of US Foods, a $700M investment.
- The activist is arguing that if it USFD can get its valuation levels closer to peers such as Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) its shares could see 100% upside.
- Sachem Head disclosed in October that that it had acquired a 5.1% position in the company.
- Last month, US Foods reported Q4 profit fell short of expectations.