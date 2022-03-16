ZA Group orders its first vertical farm with E-Roots System

Mar. 16, 2022 9:25 AM ETZA Group Inc. (ZAAG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) order its first vertical farm with E-Roots Systems, the Co.'s newly 60% owned acquisition announced early March 2022.
  • The purchase order was placed earlier this week after the Company made its deposit to secure its first self-sustaining vertical farm to be delivered and operating within the month of April 2022 and start generating revenue within the Summer of 2022.
  • "Creating a sustainable farm model is a major step for ZAAG. Food security is huge opportunity today for fresh local grown products" said John Morgan, President of ZA Group.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.