ZA Group orders its first vertical farm with E-Roots System
Mar. 16, 2022 9:25 AM ETZA Group Inc. (ZAAG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) order its first vertical farm with E-Roots Systems, the Co.'s newly 60% owned acquisition announced early March 2022.
- The purchase order was placed earlier this week after the Company made its deposit to secure its first self-sustaining vertical farm to be delivered and operating within the month of April 2022 and start generating revenue within the Summer of 2022.
- "Creating a sustainable farm model is a major step for ZAAG. Food security is huge opportunity today for fresh local grown products" said John Morgan, President of ZA Group.