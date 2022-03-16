Toyota Motor North America to invest $27M in TABC to enhance production capacity
Mar. 16, 2022 9:26 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) pledges a $27M investment in TABC to support an increase in its production capabilities.
- "Toyota's roots in California run deep," said Chris Reynolds, executive vice president, Corporate Resources, TMNA. "This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to doing business in the Golden State, investing in our operations across the United States and building where we sell."
- The investment will provide TABC with the first coil-fed laser blanking line for TMNA, expand blanking capability to include steel and aluminum on the same line and increase capacity to cut 5.6M blanks annually.
- This investment will enable TABC to better support Tacoma production at TMNA facilities in Baja, California, and Guanajuato, Mexico.
- Founded in 1972, TABC is Toyota's oldest plant in North America.