Nuvei partners with Ledger to enable direct on-ramps for cryptocurrencies

  • Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) partnered with Ledger, a hardware wallet provider, to enable direct on-ramps for 125+ cryptocurrencies with fiat funding options via its Simplex by Nuvei solution.
  • Through Ledger Live, Ledger users will be able to purchase cryptocurrencies via Mastercard, Visa, SEPA, SWIFT and over 100 other fiat funding options for various global currencies.
  • Simplex by NVEI guarantees protection against chargebacks, fraud and other inconveniences of servicing cryptocurrency purchases, while Ledger can focus on acquiring additional users and providing value for Ledger and Ledger Live users.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.