Nuvei partners with Ledger to enable direct on-ramps for cryptocurrencies
Mar. 16, 2022 9:26 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) partnered with Ledger, a hardware wallet provider, to enable direct on-ramps for 125+ cryptocurrencies with fiat funding options via its Simplex by Nuvei solution.
- Through Ledger Live, Ledger users will be able to purchase cryptocurrencies via Mastercard, Visa, SEPA, SWIFT and over 100 other fiat funding options for various global currencies.
- Simplex by NVEI guarantees protection against chargebacks, fraud and other inconveniences of servicing cryptocurrency purchases, while Ledger can focus on acquiring additional users and providing value for Ledger and Ledger Live users.