Ampco-Pittsburgh GAAP EPS of -$0.65, revenue of $84.51M
Mar. 16, 2022
- Ampco-Pittsburgh press release (NYSE:AP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.65.
- Revenue of $84.51M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- CEO Brett McBrayer commented, “We are pleased with the continuing improvement in our backlog, a 19% increase from a year ago. Inflationary cost pressures, however, contributed significantly to our disappointing fourth quarter results. In October and November, we announced major price increase actions for rolls and forged engineered products which are now implemented. We raised base prices and expanded surcharge coverage beyond raw materials to include relevant energy and transportation costs. We expect these actions will begin to restore margins during Q1 2022 with a full benefit expected by Q2 2022. During the quarter, we also took additional steps to reduce our long-term cost structure which will contribute further to improving our operating results.”