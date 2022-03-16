UltraGenyx upgraded to outperform at Credit Suisse on potential of Angelman candidate

Mar. 16, 2022 9:30 AM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Credit Suisse has upgraded UltraGenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) to outperform from neutral citing the company's potential risk/reward ahead of a program update on its Angelman Syndrome candidate.
  • The firm also raised its target price to $105 from $99 (~65% return based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Martin Auster said that a mid-year update on GTX-102 is a "key event" for the company, and the potential impact of positive results is not reflected in the share price.
  • Auster added that investors may be overlooking the low bar needed for efficacy in a potential multi-billion-dollar market.
  • "We believe (RARE) stands out from other lagging smid-cap biotechs given its solid commercial franchise and deep pipeline and expect it to outperform," he wrote.
