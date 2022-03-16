U.S. Gold Corp. unveils $5M registered direct offering

Mar. 16, 2022 9:38 AM ETU.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU -2.9%) slides at the open after entering into an agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 625K common shares at $8.00/share and warrants for 625K common shares at an $8.60 exercise price in a registered direct offering.

The registered direct offering would result in $5M in total gross proceeds; closing of the sale of the securities is expected to take place on or about March 18.

A month ago, U.S. Gold announced a stock and warrants offering for ~$2.5M in total gross proceeds.

