Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) rose 5% on a report that Hudson's Bay is considering a bid for the department store chain, according to an Axios report.

The report comes after Kohl's last month rejected offers from Sycamore Partners and a consortium led by Starboard Value and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG). NYT's DealBook also reported last month that PE firm Leonard Green is said interested in bidding for the department store chain.

The latest speculation comes as activist Macellum Advisors is engaged in a proxy battle with the retailer and has urged the company to sell itself, especially after receiving interest from private equity firms. The activist firm has said it's convinced that a majority of the Kohl's (KSS) board needs to be refreshed after it hastily rejected at least two potential acquirers last month.

Kohl's (KSS) disclosed earlier this month that its advisor Goldman Sachs has engaged with a number of private equity, strategics and real-estate focused investors regarding a range of potential strategic alternatives from January through March.

Earlier this month, Kohl's updated long-term strategies at investor event.