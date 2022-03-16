Private Division, part of Take-Two Interactive Software announces four new publishing partnerships

  • Private label, a publishing division of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announces four new publishing agreements with leading independent developers Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games.
  • Following the recent acquisition of Roll7 in January, the unannounced titles from these four studios will add to Private Division’s portfolio of titles that includes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, OlliOlli World, The Outer Worlds, and more.
  • In collaboration with these developers, Private Division will announce more details about each specific project in the future.
  • All four titles are currently in early development, and do not currently have announced release dates.
  • The first of these titles is not expected to launch until Take-Two's FY 2024.
