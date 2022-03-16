JNJ's DePuy Synthes adds 2 products to ATTUNE knee restoration portfolio
Mar. 16, 2022 10:29 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) orthopaedics unit DePuy Synthes added two new products to its ATTUNE knee portfolio for natural knee functions
- The ATTUNE Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee with AFFIXIUM 3DP Technology uses a 3D printing technology to create a three-dimensional lattice structure for bone fixation.
- Meanwhile, the ATTUNE Medial Stabilized Knee System is designed to provides medial stability and natural knee function.
- The new additions build on the kinematic features and proprietary technologies of the company's original ATTUNE Knee.
- The company noted that both the ATTUNE AFFIXIUM Knee and the ATTUNE Medial Stabilized Knee System work with the innovative VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.