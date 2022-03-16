JNJ's DePuy Synthes adds 2 products to ATTUNE knee restoration portfolio

Mar. 16, 2022

  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) orthopaedics unit DePuy Synthes added two new products to its ATTUNE knee portfolio for natural knee functions
  • The ATTUNE Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee with AFFIXIUM 3DP Technology uses a 3D printing technology to create a three-dimensional lattice structure for bone fixation.
  • Meanwhile, the ATTUNE Medial Stabilized Knee System is designed to provides medial stability and natural knee function.
  • The new additions build on the kinematic features and proprietary technologies of the company's original ATTUNE Knee.
  • The company noted that both the ATTUNE AFFIXIUM Knee and the ATTUNE Medial Stabilized Knee System work with the innovative VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.
