KraneShares to launch a Technology Metals Strategy ETF

KraneShares has outlined plans for an exchange traded fund tied to metals used in emerging technologies, such as green energy.

The company plans to launch the KraneShares Technology Metals Strategy ETF, as per a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. The intended exchange traded fund is designed to provide exposure to metals that will be increasingly required for the energy transition away from fossil fuels, such as aluminum and cobalt. The new ETF will use the strategy of investing in futures contracts.

KraneShares’ ETF will be based on an index that at the moment includes exchange-traded futures contracts on aluminum, cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and zinc maturing in the next year. Additionally, the index will be rebalanced semi-annually and reconstituted annually.

While the prospectus has not outlined a formal ticker symbol or expense ratio for the ETF, it states that it intends to list itself on the New York Stock Exchange.

The KraneShares Technology Metals Strategy ETF will also presumably fight for market share around other ETFs and ETNs that have similar overlaps such as the VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET), Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:DBB), iPath DJ-UBS Nickel Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN), and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU).

See year-to-date price action for GMET -0.5%, DBB +11.4%, JJN +52.1%, and JJU +17%, along with a broader 1-year return performance chart: