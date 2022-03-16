NAHB Housing Market Index dips below consensus in March
Mar. 16, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- March NAHB Housing Market Index: 79 vs. 81 expected and 81 prior (revised from 82).
- “The March HMI recorded the lowest future sales expectations in the survey since June 2020,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Builders are reporting growing concerns that increasing construction costs (up 20% over the last 12 months) and expected higher interest rates connected to tightening monetary policy will price prospective home buyers out of the market. While low existing inventory and favorable demographics are supporting demand, the impact of elevated inflation and expected higher interest rates suggests caution for the second half of 2022.”
- Earlier, mortgage applications fell as rates climbed.