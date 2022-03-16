Philips, SecureLink team up for medical device cybersecurity services
Mar. 16, 2022 10:13 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said it is expanding its medical device cybersecurity services portfolio by collaborating with SecureLink for introducing Secure Remote Access Management Service.
- The company said integration of SecureLink's critical access management technology with Philips Remote Services connectivity framework provides advanced security for remote technical and clinical support.
- The company added that the services provide benefits for healthcare providers including increased uptime, clinical performance, and advanced security to help protect access to their clinical solutions and medical devices.