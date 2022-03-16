Medtronic highlights potential of GI Genius in prevention of colorectal cancer

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced final data from an international multi-center study on Wednesday to claim that its GI Genius endoscopy module used in colonoscopy can lead to a 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps and adenomas, compared to standard colonoscopy.
  • Therefore, the technology backed by its artificial intelligence can help prevent colorectal cancer (CRC), the company said.
  • The findings indicate that in the colonoscopies performed as part of the trial, adenoma miss rate (AMR) stood at 15.5% when GI Genius was used compared to 32.4% in non-AI-assisted colonoscopy (p-value <0.001).
  • The false-negative rates were 6.8% and 29.6% for GI Genius-assisted colonoscopy and non-AI-assisted colonoscopies, respectively.
  • "We know that colonoscopy is the gold standard for colon cancer screening and this study unequivocally demonstrates that AI-technology can help physicians better detect polyps during the procedure," remarked Austin Chiang, Chief Medical Officer of the Gastrointestinal business of Medtronic (MDT).
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its de novo clearance for GI Genius in April 2021.
