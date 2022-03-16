Smith & Nephew initiated at outperform at RBC on revenue growth and margins
Mar. 16, 2022
- RBC Capital Markets has initiated Smith & Nephew (SNN +3.3%) with an outperform rating, citing the medical device company's potential acceleration in revenue growth and margins.
- The firm has a GBP1700 price target (41% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Jack Reynolds-Clark said that the company has a strong position in sports medicine and ambulatory service centers, both of which are high growth areas.
- He added that Smith & Nephew (SNN +3.3%) should also benefit from its differentiated surgical robot and cementless knee portfolio.
- The company's current state "provides an opportunity to build a major position in a major medtech company at a historically low entry point," Reynolds-Clark wrote.
- He noted that the company should trade at a premium to Zimmer Biomet (ZBH +1.9%) and a discount to Stryker (SYK +2.6%).
