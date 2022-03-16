Logistics giant and undervalued company, FedEx to deliver FQ3 earnings amid global crisis impacting cost strategies
Mar. 16, 2022 11:43 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Delivery services company and logistics giant, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.65 (+34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.33B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The revisions trend indicated that the company is set to beat its earnings in the current quarter led by cheer amid holiday season.
- The company's ground shipments are to benefit in Q3 as Omicron pushed people using e-commerce channels for needs; international business is also likely to see growth.
- With current surge in energy prices and geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe, FedEx's plans to curtail its costs may be hampered as the external factors are adding cost pressures across global companies.
- The company also sails amid labor shortages and hard-to-meet growing e-commerce demand.
- Investors would also be interested in what the company believes impact of war and spike in fuel prices to have in its outlook; it has already halted services in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
- Peer company, United Parcel Services reported a strong quarterly performance in early February amid higher prices and e-commerce strength.
- We expect a miss for F3Q22 as ongoing pandemic tailwinds are offset by headwinds from Omicron, weather and labour challenges. The sentiment is cautious and the stock has underperformed but the risk to numbers (esp. FY23/24) remains high and we will not have answers until the June analyst day," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker commented cited FXEmpire.
- SA Contributor Jonathan Weber believes that FedEx is cheap as it enters into its FQ3 earnings report.
- YTD, the stock lost 15%; out of 30 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 17 have a strong buy while 5 have a buy rating.
- Quant rating for the stock stands at Strong Buy; quick look at valuation multiples: