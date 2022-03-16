BioCorRx gets review board nod to begin phase 1 trial of BICX104 for opioid use disorder

Mar. 16, 2022 11:35 AM ETBioCorRx Inc. (BICX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) received approval from an independent institutional review board to begin a phase 1 trial of its therapy BICX104, an implantable biodegradable naltrexone pellet to treat opioid use disorder.
  • Naltrexone is used to manage alcohol or opioid use disorder by reducing cravings and feelings.
  • "BICX104 is being developed with the goal of improving patient compliance to naltrexone therapy compared to other marketed pharmacotherapies," said BioCorRx President and Director Brady Granier.
  • The phase 1 study will enroll healthy people to evaluate BICX104 implantable subcutaneous naltrexone pellets and the marketed once a month intramuscular depot naltrexone injection.
  • The company said BICX104 is being developed in partnership with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is a part of the National Institutes of Health.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.