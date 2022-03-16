BioCorRx gets review board nod to begin phase 1 trial of BICX104 for opioid use disorder
Mar. 16, 2022 11:35 AM ETBioCorRx Inc. (BICX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) received approval from an independent institutional review board to begin a phase 1 trial of its therapy BICX104, an implantable biodegradable naltrexone pellet to treat opioid use disorder.
- Naltrexone is used to manage alcohol or opioid use disorder by reducing cravings and feelings.
- "BICX104 is being developed with the goal of improving patient compliance to naltrexone therapy compared to other marketed pharmacotherapies," said BioCorRx President and Director Brady Granier.
- The phase 1 study will enroll healthy people to evaluate BICX104 implantable subcutaneous naltrexone pellets and the marketed once a month intramuscular depot naltrexone injection.
- The company said BICX104 is being developed in partnership with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is a part of the National Institutes of Health.