AeroVironment (AVAV +6.9%) shares fly high in early trading following an NBC News report that the Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with the company's Switchblade killer drones, citing unnamed congressional officials.

President Biden is expected to talk about a new round of military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, which could include the drones, although no decisions on the Switchblades have been made, according to the report.

The Switchblade 300 is used for targeting personnel, while the Switchblade 600 is used for targeting equipment including armored vehicles, such as tanks; the set-up time for the drones can take just minutes, and they can be programmed to aim at targets miles away.

Citing the Switchblade drone as an "ideal instrument" for Ukraine to use against Russian tanks, Canaccord Genuity analysts recently upgraded AeroVironment to Buy.