U.S.-listed Chinese pharma stocks are on the rise
Mar. 16, 2022 10:29 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB), BGNE, ZLAB, HCMLEGN, GRCL, LIANBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Despite recent regulatory hurdles, the U.S.-listed Chinese pharmaceutical companies have made a comeback in the morning hours on Wednesday.
- Notable gainers include I-Mab (IMAB +17.9%), BeiGene (BGNE +20.8%), Legend Biotech (LEGN +9.3%), Zai Lab (ZLAB +30.4%), HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM +20.6%), Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL +13.6%), and LianBio (LIAN +29.2%)
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN), headquartered in both Princeton, New Jersey, and Shanghai, operates mainly through its subsidiaries in China. Meanwhile, Somerset, New Jersey-based Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is a subsidiary of Chinese healthcare company, Genscript Biotech Corporation.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), and Hutchmed (BGNE) were recently flagged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged violations of a key U.S. law governing accounting regulations for foreign companies.
- Noncompliance with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountability Act could lead to delisting and even a trading ban if regulators were not allowed to review their audits for three years in a row.