Kirkland's Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 10:33 AM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.49M (-12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KIRK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.