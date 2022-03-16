Jabil climbs 8% after FQ2 earnings beat and FQ3 outlook
Mar. 16, 2022 10:35 AM ETJBLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Jabil (JBL +9.4%) FQ2 shows a 10.5% rise in revenue to $7.55B, beats consensus by $110M.
- Diversified Manufacturing Services Y/Y revenue growth of 4%.
- Electronics Manufacturing Services Y/Y revenue growth of 19%.
- U.S. GAAP operating income of $313M.
- Core operating income of $344M
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats consensus by $0.21.
- FQ3 Outlook: Net revenue of $7.9B to $8.5B vs. consensus of $7.69B; GAAP operating income $276M-$336M; Non-GAAP operating income $300M-$360M; GAAP EPS $1.24 to $1.64; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 to $1.80 vs. consensus of $1.46.
- “The Jabil team delivered another strong quarter in Q2, highlighted by outstanding operational execution and skillful management of current supply chain dynamics. These actions, coupled with strong demand in key end-markets, allowed us to deliver robust financial results year-on-year.” said Chairman and CEO Mark Mondello. "I like what we’re doing and where we’re going. Our strong financial outlook is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and momentum in many of the end-markets we serve,” continued Mondello.
