G-III Apparel Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 10:35 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $740.17M (+40.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.