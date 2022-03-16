Commerzbank cuts Russia exposure by nearly one-third: Bloomberg
Mar. 16, 2022 10:37 AM ETCommerzbank AG (CRZBF), CRZBYDBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) has winded down operations in Russia by nearly one-third, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing the German lender's CFO, Bettina Orlopp, during a conference.
- Meanwhile, shares of Commerzbank rose nearly 7% in Frankfurt.
- The bank has cut the most amount of money it could lose by EUR 600M ($661.75M) to EUR 1.3B ($1.43B), Orlopp highlighted. Note that Commerzbank's net exposure to Russia is EUR 1.9B, Bloomberg reported.
- It's working to further reduce its exposure to Russia, though likely at a slow pace, she added. “The walk-away scenario is difficult, it’s not a shop you can just close down.” We are there to serve our German clients with their Russian subsidiaries, that’s our job.”
- Last week, Germany's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) said it's "winding down" business in Russia.