Southern Copper (SCCO +1.5%) plans to import copper concentrate possibly from as far away as Mexico for its refinery in Peru after protests halted operations at its Cuajone mine, the company's VP of finance told Reuters.

Such a step would imply an increase in costs and a decrease in profits for this year, Raúl Jacob said.

Cuajone, Southern Copper's second largest mine in Peru after Toquepala, has been paralyzed in recent weeks by blockages of access to a water reservoir and a railway line used to transport its concentrates.

"Every day that passes the company is going to be prevented from selling some $4.8M," which will "drive up costs, for sure," Jacob reportedly said, adding that authorities should intervene to end the conflict.

The protesters have said they are seeking $5B in compensation for the use of their land and a 5% share of the company's profits; Southern Cooper says it has full land use rights and that the protest is illegal.

Southern Copper recently reported Q4 net income that trailed analyst estimates while copper production fell 8.5% Y/Y.