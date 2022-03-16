Coinbase Pay launched to streamline adding funds to wallet
Mar. 16, 2022 10:44 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Coinbase Global (COIN +7.9%) is introducing Coinbase Pay to streamline the process for users to fund their Coinbase Wallet from the Chrome browser extension.
- While decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and other web3 services have seen strong adoption recently, funding a self-custody wallet "is a cumbersome process that involves multiple steps, switching between apps, and manual transfers," said Prakash Hariramani, senior director of product management and Bipul Sinha, senior product manager, at Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) in a blog post.
- With the new offering, users select "add crypto with Coinbase Pay" when they want to add crypto to their wallet extension. Then they select the currency to add to their wallet, specify the amount, and confirm the transaction. "No more switching between apps, copy-pasting addresses, and manually transferring funds," they said.
- Coinbase (COIN) users based in the U.S. and Canada can use debit cards and bank accounts for transfers. More payment options will be enabled globally soon. First-time users of Coinbase Wallet will have to link their self-custody wallet to their Coinbase account before being able to use Pay.
- In November, Coinbase (COIN) said it will acquire BRD, a company with its own crypto wallet, to bolster wallet, web3 aspirations