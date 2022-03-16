Destination XL Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 10:50 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+262.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.88M (+31.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXLG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.