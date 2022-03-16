Globalive Capital has offered C$3.75 billion to buy Freedom Mobile from Shaw Communications (SJR +1.2%), the Globe and Mail reports - likely solving a sticking point in Rogers Communications' (RCI -0.2%) proposed C$26 billion acquisition of Shaw.

An all-cash offer for Freedom's wireless licenses, customer accounts, cell towers and stores was presented to Rogers last week, according to the report.

It would mark a full circle of sorts. Globalive's Anthony Lacavera founded Wind Mobile in 2008, and sold it to Shaw (which renamed it Freedom Mobile) in 2016. With about two million subscribers, it's Canada's fourth-biggest wireless carrier.

Rogers and Shaw have said they expect to complete their deal, combining two of Canada's big four telecoms, by the end of June.

Earlier this month, though, Canada's government signaled that wireless divestment would be needed for the deal to proceed.

"The wholesale transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government’s policies for spectrum and mobile service competition, and I will simply not permit it," said Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.