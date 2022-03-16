Telos slides after revenue guidance fall short of expectations: Q4 Earnings Report
Mar. 16, 2022 10:57 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Telos (TLS -9.1%) fell in early Wednesday trading after FY22 guidance lands well below the consensus mark.
- The cybersecurity company said it expects full year revenue to range between $226-$257M vs. consensus of $282.06M. The outlook reflects Y/Y growth of (7%) - 6%. Adjusted EBITDA projected to range between $21-$28M.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: For the first quarter, revenue is expected to range between $44-$48M (down 21%-13% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $60.55M. Adjusted EBITDA to range within ($2) - $2M.
- Quick look through the company's Q4 earnings highlights:
- Revenue of $64.1M (+42.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.86M. The increase reflect 37% growth in security solutions and 49% growth in secure network.
- Gross Profit increased to $24.1M from $16M a year ago. Expanded gross margin 196 bps to 37.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $8.8M compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats consensus by $0.07.
- "We delivered reported revenue growth of 35%, 59% adjusted for the wind down of the 2020 Census program, notwithstanding customer delays on two large programs, and increased gross profit 38% during our first full year as a public company," said Telos Chairman and CEO John B. Wood. He added "During the year we acquired Diamond Fortress Technologies, adding contactless biometrics technology to help Telos serve the needs of organizations in existing and new markets."
- The company generated full year cash flow from operations of $7.3M, a $9.4M increased over FY20.