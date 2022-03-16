IEA oil market report - lower demand, lower Russian volumes drive deficit market

The International Energy Agency released its monthly assessment of global oil markets Wednesday. Citing falling inventories, reducing demand estimates, and commenting on potential Iranian and Russian volume impacts in coming months:

The Agency's 2022 oil demand forecast was cut by 950kb/d, to +2.1mb/d year on year; this follows last month's report which increased 2022 demand estimates by 800kb/d.

The group anticipates inventories will fall by ~700kb/d in Q2 2022, as the agency now sees a deficit market.

Iran could increase output by more than 1mb/d within six months.

The IEA expects a 2.5mb/d reduction in Russian oil and oil product exports by April. Though "self sanctioning" (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:TTE) impacted the purchase of spot Russian cargoes almost immediately, term contracts and cargoes purchased before Russia's invasion have largely continued to sail.