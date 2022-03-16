Surgalign guides FY22 revenue outlook below estimates

Surgalign (SRGA -0.6%) stock fell following its Q4 results, and FY22 revenue outlook which is below estimates.

Q4 total revenue declined -16.64% Y/Y to $21.83M. The company said the decrease was mainly due to decreased demand as a result of COVID-19 related headwinds in the quarter.

“Fourth quarter performance was in line with our expectations, but continued to be heavily impacted by macro issues, including COVID-related procedural restrictions and hospital staffing shortages, both of which persisted during the first two months of 2022," said President and CEO Terry Rich.

Gross profit was $12.33M, compared to $12.77M in Q4 2020. Net loss from continuing operations was -$88.82M, compared to -$118.06M in Q4 2020.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of -$12.9M, compared to -$7.7M in the year ago period. R&D expenses increased to $4.93M, compared to $2.18M in Q4 2020. As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were ~$51.3M.

Outlook 2022:

The company expects full year revenue in the range of $83M to $87M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $94.45M.

"With a milestone FDA clearance in hand, our near term focus is on early commercial efforts to get HOLO into the hands of surgeons across the U.S. as part of our limited market release," said Rich.