SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock rose 15% after the cybersecurity firm reported strong Q4 results and provided upbeat guidance.

Q4 revenue more than doubled Y/Y to $65.6M. ARR grew 123% Y/Y to $292.3M as of Jan. 31. "This growth was driven by a healthy mix of new customer additions, renewals and upsells. Our momentum with large enterprises was particularly strong this quarter," said COO Nicholas Warner in a post-earnings call.

Total customer count grew more than 70% Y/Y to over 6.7K customers as of Jan. 31.

The cybersecurity firm expects Q1 revenue of $74M-75M, reflecting Y/Y growth of 99% at the midpoint, and well above consensus estimate of $69.17M.

"Guidance implies that we should be at or better than typical Q1 net new ARR seasonality, which has been down 25-35% sequentially in the past 2 years," said CFO David Bernhardt during the call.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 63-64% and non-GAAP operating margin to be negative 84% to 86%. "We expect to continue benefiting from increasing scale and better data processing efficiencies. Guidance also reflects the migration of our remaining existing customers to DataSet, which we expect will conclude in H1 of the year," added Bernhardt.

The company expects FY23 revenue of $366M-370M, reflecting Y/Y growth of 80% at the midpoint, vs. consensus estimate of $347.77M.

FY23 non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 65-67% and non-GAAP operating margin to be negative 55% to 60%.

SentinelOne (S) also said it will acquire Attivo Networks in a $616.5M cash-and-stock deal, which is expected to be accretive to its gross margin.

The above guidance does not include the Attivo acquisition.