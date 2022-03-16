Acadia Pharmaceuticals upgraded to buy at at Canaccord ahead of Nuplazid sNDA
Mar. 16, 2022 11:14 AM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Canaccord Genuity has upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD +2.8%) to buy from hold citing the risk/reward presented by the company's sNDA for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) in Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
- The firm upped its price target to $31 from $30 (~34% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Sumani Kulkarni said that the company's recent announcement that the U.S. FDA will hold an advisory committee and set an August action date for the sNDA is a positive.
- He added that phase 2 ACP044 data for acute pain expected this quarter is "flying out investors' radar."
- Kulkarni noted that Acadia (ACAD +2.8%) will submit an NDA for trofinetide mid-year for Rett syndrome, for which there is no FDA-approved therapy.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance says Acadia (ACAD +2.8%) is a buy.