Acadia Pharmaceuticals upgraded to buy at at Canaccord ahead of Nuplazid sNDA

Mar. 16, 2022 11:14 AM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Canaccord Genuity has upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD +2.8%) to buy from hold citing the risk/reward presented by the company's sNDA for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) in Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
  • The firm upped its price target to $31 from $30 (~34% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Sumani Kulkarni said that the company's recent announcement that the U.S. FDA will hold an advisory committee and set an August action date for the sNDA is a positive.
  • He added that phase 2 ACP044 data for acute pain expected this quarter is "flying out investors' radar."
  • Kulkarni noted that Acadia (ACAD +2.8%) will submit an NDA for trofinetide mid-year for Rett syndrome, for which there is no FDA-approved therapy.
