Etsy, Shopify and Poshmark lead online retail rally

Mar. 16, 2022 11:25 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), APRN, DTC, CHWYAKA, AMZN, ETSY, POSH, RVLV, NEGGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Internet retail stocks jumped on Wednesday on optimism that the disrupted supply chain and commodities inflation backdrop could improve at a better-than-feared pace. A drop in oil prices has combined with recent developments with the Ukraine-Russia war and China-U.S. relations to help raise sentiment across the broad market, particularly with tech stocks and high-growth e-commerce names.

While the retail sales report for February showed a 3.7% drop for the category that includes online shopping, analysts think that mark is solid against the pre-vaccine pandemic comparable.

Gainers amid the risk-on trading included Newegg Commerce (NEGG +12.7%), Revolve Group (RVLV +6.5%), Shopify (SHOP +8.2%), Poshmark (POSH +7.3%), Etsy (ETSY +5.5%), a.k.a. Brands (AKA +6.8%), Chewy (CHWY +5.5%), Solo Brands (DTC +6.0%), Blue Apron (APRN +2.7%) and Wayfair (W +3.1%).

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also outperformed the Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Indexes with a 2.22% gain.

