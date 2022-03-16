Uber Technologies & Snowflake have this ETF surging

The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) soared +8.2% on Wednesday morning as the exchange traded fund has been lifted upward by Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which are both trading to the topside as well. Heading into the midpoint of the trading session UBER is +8.3%, and SNOW is +10.8%.

IPO has the largest weighting of all funds in UBER at 7.3% and the second heaviest weighting in SNOW at 7%. Moreover, UBER and SNOW are the top two holdings of IPO with a combined weight of nearly 15%. UBER, the top holding, has a weighted position of 7.66%, whereas SNOW sits at 6.95%.

IPO is an ETF that offers market participants with a portfolio of the largest, most liquid, newly-listed U.S. IPOs. Additionally, the ETF has over $470.9M assets under management to its name, an expense ratio of 0.60%, and each quarter the ETF rebalances itself to include new IPOs, and older constituents are removed. At the moment IPO has 108 holdings.

IPO has also experienced heavy trade volumes on Wednesday as the fund has already exchanged over 184K shares, matching its daily averages, and that’s before 11:30 am ET.

From a performance stance, IPO is currently -31.1% year-to-date and -39.5% over a one-year period, however over a longer drawn-out time frame, the ETF is +65.5% over a five-year period, see the below chart.