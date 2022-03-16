Orthofix wins FDA clearance for TrueLok EVO to address bone issues
Mar. 16, 2022 11:28 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Medical device company, Orthofix Medical (OFIX +0.1%), announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued 510(k) clearance for its TrueLok EVO Ring Fixation System.
- TrueLok EVO is a circular fixator designed for limb reconstruction and deformity correction procedures, and with radiolucent rings and struts, it allows for clarity in radiographic visualizations.
- Orthofix (NASDAQ:OFIX) also announced the first patient cases with the TrueLok EVO system.
- “Today we are proud to launch the TrueLok EVO system as part of our portfolio of solutions to help healthcare professionals restore patient anatomy, mobility and quality of life,” Orthofix (OFIX) President of Global Orthopedics Paul Gonsalves remarked.
