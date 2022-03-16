Orthofix wins FDA clearance for TrueLok EVO to address bone issues

Mar. 16, 2022 11:28 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Medical device company, Orthofix Medical (OFIX +0.1%), announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued 510(k) clearance for its TrueLok EVO Ring Fixation System.
  • TrueLok EVO is a circular fixator designed for limb reconstruction and deformity correction procedures, and with radiolucent rings and struts, it allows for clarity in radiographic visualizations.
  • Orthofix (NASDAQ:OFIX) also announced the first patient cases with the TrueLok EVO system.
  • “Today we are proud to launch the TrueLok EVO system as part of our portfolio of solutions to help healthcare professionals restore patient anatomy, mobility and quality of life,” Orthofix (OFIX) President of Global Orthopedics Paul Gonsalves remarked.
  • Read: Orthofix (OFIX) exceeded Wall Street estimates with its recent Q4 2021 results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.