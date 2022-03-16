Clarus begins phase 4 trial of oral testosterone drug Jatenzo for men with kidney disease

Mar. 16, 2022

  • Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) began screening for the first patient in a phase 4 trial testing its oral drug Jatenzo (testosterone undecanoate) to treat hypogonadal men with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • Jatenzo is an androgen approved for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions. Male hypogonadism is a condition that results when the testes do not produce enough testosterone. Men with CKD may experience a fall in testosterone levels as kidney function decreases.
  • The primary goal of the study is to achieve testosterone levels in the normal range after six months of treatment.
  • The company expects results from the trial in H1 2023.
