IHeartMedia names VC chief Englebardt to board
Mar. 16, 2022 11:38 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- IHeartMedia (IHRT +2.6%) has named Sam Englebardt to its board of directors.
- Englebardt is general partner of venture-capital franchise Galaxy Interactive, which has a particular emphasis on videogame studios, NFTs, social platforms and financial marketplaces.
- That emphasis isn't lost on iHeart Chairman/CEO Bob Pittman.
- "Sam’s expertise and deep understanding of web3, exponential technologies and the potential of emerging consumer tech platforms like NFTs, tokens and shared virtual experiences, combined with his background in media and entertainment, will be uniquely valuable to us as we extend iHeart’s presence into web3 and the metaverse,” Pittman says.
- In January, the company started a notable push into the metaverse, saying it would create events and experiences for its listeners on Roblox.