Boeing (BA +4.6%) jumps to the top of the Dow Jones average as Baird adds the stock as a Bullish Fresh Pick with a $306 price target, as 737 MAX deliveries to China likely will resume in late Q1 or early Q2.

Boeing has dropped 11% YTD, but Baird is a buyer on the dip and says it does not see any titanium supply problems for the company as it pulls out of its Russian relationships.

While COVID-19 is causing lockdowns in China and domestic traffic is down 47% in the last three weeks, resuming deliveries in China is paramount for Boeing's production rate plans for the 737 MAX and long-term free cash flow recovery, according to Baird's Peter Arment.

Boeing still faces major unknowns in the short term, but "it is appropriate to look to more normal times," Arment writes, with vaccines ramping globally and the greater air travel recovery firmly in sight.

In a sign the model is closer to returning to commercial flights in China after a three-year grounding, a 737 MAX jet completed a test flight this week from Seattle to Boeing's delivery center in Zhoushan.