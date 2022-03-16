Biogen ends partnership with Catalyst Biosciences for eye disease candidate
Mar. 16, 2022 11:52 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), CBIOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) have ended their collaboration on potential treatments for dry AMD (dAMD), a leading cause of blindness.
- Per the terms of the agreement, the Alzheimer’s drug developer has returned the rights for further development on dAMD candidate, CB 2782-PEG for Catalyst (CBIO).
- "We are delighted to regain the rights to CB 2782-PEG which unlocks the full potential of our complement proteases in ophthalmology,” Catalyst (CBIO) Chief Executive Nassim Usman said in a statement.
- In addition to CB 2782-PEG, the company has full rights for another dAMD candidate called CB 4332. According to Usman, with no currently approved therapy for dAMD, the market opportunity for the indication could be worth over $10 billion.
- Per the terms of the 2020 deal between the two companies, Catalyst (CBIO) was eligible to receive up to $340 million in milestone payments from Biogen (BIIB) in addition to tiered royalties up to low double-digits from worldwide net sales.