StoneCo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-97.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.12M (-65.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, STNE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.