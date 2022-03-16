Alcoa (AA +1.1%) in reinstated with a Buy rating and $89 price target at Bank of America, saying the company can achieve its twin goals of becoming a lower cost and a lower carbon aluminum producer.

BofA analysts led by Lawson Winder say they are bullish on aluminum due to capped China supply, reluctance to add capacity ex-China and supply headwinds in Europe on high energy costs.

The firm says Alcoa is well positioned to the lowest carbon emitter in the global aluminum industry, given the company's proprietary Elysis low carbon production technology that is set to begin commercialization in 2024.

BofA also notes Alcoa's solid financial position, benefiting from its vertical integration into bauxite mining and alumina refining.

Alcoa shares plunged nearly 13% last week as aluminum prices pulled back.