Alcoa a Buy at BofA as 'leaner and greener' bullish play on aluminum

Mar. 16, 2022 11:57 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aluminum Maker Alcoa Plans To Cut 15,000 Jobs

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

Alcoa (AA +1.1%) in reinstated with a Buy rating and $89 price target at Bank of America, saying the company can achieve its twin goals of becoming a lower cost and a lower carbon aluminum producer.

BofA analysts led by Lawson Winder say they are bullish on aluminum due to capped China supply, reluctance to add capacity ex-China and supply headwinds in Europe on high energy costs.

The firm says Alcoa is well positioned to the lowest carbon emitter in the global aluminum industry, given the company's proprietary Elysis low carbon production technology that is set to begin commercialization in 2024.

BofA also notes Alcoa's solid financial position, benefiting from its vertical integration into bauxite mining and alumina refining.

Alcoa shares plunged nearly 13% last week as aluminum prices pulled back.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.