Vuzix signs distribution agreement with Converge IoT

Mar. 16, 2022 12:01 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Vuzix (VUZI +8.8%) signed a distribution agreement with Converge IoT, a North American distributor of 4G LTE and 5G hardware, software and connectivity solutions and bundles.
  • Converge IoT is an exclusive National Primary Agent for the T-Mobile for Business Channel Partner Program and will sell Vuzix smart glasses across multiple industry verticals using T-Mobile's 5G network.
  • The company has already received and shipped against an initial smart glasses order from Converge IoT.
  • "We are continuing to increase the number of sales and support options available to North American customers with the addition of established distribution partners such as Converge IoT," president & CEO Paul Travers commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.