Vuzix signs distribution agreement with Converge IoT
Mar. 16, 2022 12:01 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vuzix (VUZI +8.8%) signed a distribution agreement with Converge IoT, a North American distributor of 4G LTE and 5G hardware, software and connectivity solutions and bundles.
- Converge IoT is an exclusive National Primary Agent for the T-Mobile for Business Channel Partner Program and will sell Vuzix smart glasses across multiple industry verticals using T-Mobile's 5G network.
- The company has already received and shipped against an initial smart glasses order from Converge IoT.
- "We are continuing to increase the number of sales and support options available to North American customers with the addition of established distribution partners such as Converge IoT," president & CEO Paul Travers commented.