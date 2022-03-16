Host Hotels upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James on handling transition
- Raymond James analyst William Crow is upgrading Host Hotels and Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Outperform from Market Perform, saying "no lodging REIT has better navigated the transition from the pandemic environment to a post pandemic, cyclical beginning than Host."
- With its balance sheet strength, the company has made a series of acquisitions that have improved its overall portfolio quality and added to its luxury and resort properties in Sunbelt markets, Crow wrote in a note to clients. It has also sold ~$1.0B of slower growth assets that required high capital expenditures.
- He views the current valuation ($18.15 at Tuesday's close) as attractive. Raymond James' price target of $21 for the stock suggest a 13.7x 2023 EBITDA multiple and a value per key of $437K, "still well below our $525K per key fair value estimate," Crow wrote.
- Host (HST) stock is rising 3.2% in midday trading on a session when many lodging REITs are in the green — RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +3.2%), Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT +3.7%), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB +1.5%), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +0.6%).
- Crow's rating on Host (HST) aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy is more bullish than the Quant rating of Hold.
- SA contributor Discount Fountain says it remains to be seen whether Host's (HST) revenue per available room rebounds to prepandemic levels.