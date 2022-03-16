J&J downgraded to market perform at Bernstein on 'uphill battle' for Janssen
Mar. 16, 2022 12:05 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Bernstein has downgraded Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.8%) from outperform to market perform citing the "uphill battle" for its Janssen unit in the coming years.
- The firm, however, did raise its price target to $183 from $180 (~4% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Lee Hambright said that Janssen will face headwinds in the form of patent expirations for several of its key products.
- He cited a composition of matter patent for Stelara (ustekinumab) that expires in 2023. That biologic accounted for 21% of Janssen's pharma sales in 2021.
