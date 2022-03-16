J&J downgraded to market perform at Bernstein on 'uphill battle' for Janssen

Mar. 16, 2022 12:05 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Janssen headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bernstein has downgraded Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.8%) from outperform to market perform citing the "uphill battle" for its Janssen unit in the coming years.
  • The firm, however, did raise its price target to $183 from $180 (~4% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Lee Hambright said that Janssen will face headwinds in the form of patent expirations for several of its key products.
  • He cited a composition of matter patent for Stelara (ustekinumab) that expires in 2023. That biologic accounted for 21% of Janssen's pharma sales in 2021.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Schonberger argues that J&J (JNJ -1.8%) is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.