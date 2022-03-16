Southern States Bancshares names Mark Chambers as CEO
Mar. 16, 2022 12:14 PM ETSouthern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) has appointed Mark Chambers as the CEO of both the company and bank in addition to continue serving in the role of president.
- Chambers has served as president of both Southern States and the Bank since 2019. From 2007 until 2019, he served as Senior Executive Vice President and President of the Bank’s Southeast Region.
- Previously, he worked as a Market President at Wachovia Bank from 2004 until 2007, and as a Commercial Lender at Aliant Bank from 1998 until 2004.
