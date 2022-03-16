Equinor (EQNR +0.7%) says it is taking new steps to help meet Europe's demand for natural gas by increasing short-term production from its fields offshore Norway after receiving a permit to produce more from the Oseberg, Troll and Heidrun fields.

Equinor says the adjusted permits will allow it to raise gas exports from its Oseberg field by ~1B cm in the current gas year, a 15%-20% increase to ~7B cm, from the Heidrun field by 400K cm, an increase of as much as 30%, and from the Troll field by 1B cm to 38B cm, or just under 3% in this gas year.

To maintain the planned higher production in the summer, Equinor says it will delay planned maintenance at Oseberg to September from May.

Equinor is "one of the best-kept secrets in the oil and gas industry," Barron's said in its latest issue, calling it the top stock to play European gas.