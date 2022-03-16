Accenture Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 12:27 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.67B (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.