Boston Scientific raises maximum principal amount of its cash tender offer
Mar. 16, 2022 12:29 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing the early results of its previously announced cash tender offer for outstanding senior debt, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) said that the company amended the terms of the offer to increase the aggregate maximum principal amount to nearly $2.9 billion.
- Early this month, Boston Scientific (BSX) announced the launch of a cash tender offer for up to $2.5 billion worth principal amount of outstanding senior notes.
- Following the offer, about $5.1 billion in aggregate principal amounts of notes were “validly tendered and not validly withdrawn” on or before the early tender date on March 15, the company said. The offer is set to expire on March 29.
- According to estimates from Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen, the overall refinancing would lead to annualized interest expense savings of about $86 million (based on the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 3/16) or $65 million for the next three quarters of 2022. Biegelsen expects Boston Scientific (BSX) to project its EPS savings once the tender offer settles.
- Boston Scientific (BSX) beat quarterly earnings estimates on Wall Street in all four quarters in 2021.